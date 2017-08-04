15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Shortage in Galway mental health staff poses serious risk to children

By GBFM News
August 4, 2017

Time posted: 12:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Children and young adults across Galway facing mental health challenges are being placed at risk by severe staffing shortages in frontline services.

That’s according to Deputy Eugene Murphy, who says there are 50 unfilled positions in HSE services covering Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

He adds that there are also 17 positions unfilled in the same area dedicated to assisting older people, and another 9 vacancies for adult coverage.

Deputy Murphy says nationally, there are almost 600 unfilled positions in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, or CAHMS.

He argues that many children and young adults seeking support, especially during out of hours periods, are finding little to no services available to them.

Fianna Fail Deputy Murphy further argues that community services such as Foróige and Macra na Feirme are focal points in many communities and need greater support.

Deputy Murphy is calling on Minister for Mental Health Jim Daly to get to grips with the crisis as a matter of urgency.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Live – Saturday from McGrath’s Butchers Mervue
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show Thursday August 4th 2017
August 4, 2017
Peterswell native celebrates 101st birthday
August 4, 2017
Survey reveals average Galway home has 40 thousand euro worth of contents
August 4, 2017
City Council says illegally parked caravans in Salthill will be moved this afternoon

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 4, 2017
GUI Podcast
August 4, 2017
IRELAND’S STRENGTH RISES WITH LAUNCH OF NEW IRELAND RUGBY JERSEY
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK