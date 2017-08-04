Shortage in Galway mental health staff poses serious risk to children

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Children and young adults across Galway facing mental health challenges are being placed at risk by severe staffing shortages in frontline services.

That’s according to Deputy Eugene Murphy, who says there are 50 unfilled positions in HSE services covering Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

He adds that there are also 17 positions unfilled in the same area dedicated to assisting older people, and another 9 vacancies for adult coverage.

Deputy Murphy says nationally, there are almost 600 unfilled positions in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, or CAHMS.

He argues that many children and young adults seeking support, especially during out of hours periods, are finding little to no services available to them.

Fianna Fail Deputy Murphy further argues that community services such as Foróige and Macra na Feirme are focal points in many communities and need greater support.

Deputy Murphy is calling on Minister for Mental Health Jim Daly to get to grips with the crisis as a matter of urgency.