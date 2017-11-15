Shortage of council staff resulting in ‘filthy’ city streets

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is refuting claims that the city was left in a ‘filthy’ state following this year’s Macnas Parade.

Up to 50 thousand people lined the streets of the city for the 2017 event – and it’s been claimed that a lack of staff saw bins across the city overflowing from early afternoon.

Councillor Ollie Crowe claims that cutbacks in cleaning hours meant normal cover was not available for one of the biggest events on Galway’s cultural calendar, the Macnas Parade.

He said that bins were packed full before the event even got underway on the last Sunday in October – and the city was left in a filthy state as a result.

He wants officials to explain the alleged shortage in staff – and has asked if we could expect a repeat during major future events such as St. Patrick’s Day.

The council executive says there were additional staff deployed on the day in question – but bonfires across the city were the priority.

Chief Executive Brendan McGrath says cleaning staff were out in the city centre from 4am the following morning to ensure the city was clean after the parade.

He’s refuted claims that Galway is a filthy city – as proven by a recent Tidy Towns Silver award, and recognition from litter lobby IBAL that Galway conforms to European standards.