Irish Water & Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise consumers in Gort Town that due to essential maintenance on the water network there, they may experience periodic, short term disruption to their water supplies over the next 3 days, Tuesday 24th, Wednesday 25th and Thursday 26th January 2017 between 9am to 5pm each day.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience which may be caused by this essential work.