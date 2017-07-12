Sheltered housing development approved for Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Claregalway is to get a new sheltered housing development.

Claregalway and District Day Care Centre has been granted planning permission for 14-units at Cregboy.

The sheltered housing development will be located at a site behind Church View estate in Claregalway.

The plans also provide for a new access road and car parking space.

The sheltered housing can be built subject to 13 planning conditions, which include a requirement that the access road and car parking facilities are complete before the units are occupied.