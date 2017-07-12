15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Sheltered housing development approved for Claregalway

By GBFM News
July 12, 2017

Time posted: 10:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Claregalway is to get a new sheltered housing development.

Claregalway and District Day Care Centre has been granted planning permission for 14-units at Cregboy.

The sheltered housing development will be located at a site behind Church View estate in Claregalway.

The plans also provide for a new access road and car parking space.

The sheltered housing can be built subject to 13 planning conditions, which include a requirement that the access road and car parking facilities are complete before the units are occupied.

