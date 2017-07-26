Sharon Shannon agrees to withdraw from Craughwell house sale

Galway Bay fm newsroom– Musician Sharon Shannon and her manager have agreed before the High Court to withdraw from the sale of a house and studio property in Craughwell.

Receiver Ken Tyrrell sought an injunction against Sharon Shannon and John Dunford who own “Poet’s Corner” in Craughwell after claiming they were ‘interfering’ in the process.

According to the Irish Times, the case resulted from an outstanding €513,000 debt owed by Sharon Shannon and John Dunford who consented to judgement against them over a Permanent TSB loan in 2015.

The auctioneer has now been advised to remove the property from the market, including taking down any advertising by 5pm today.