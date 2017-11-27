SHARK SWIMMING CLUB AWARDED SWIM IRELAND’S CONNACHT CLUB OF YEAR 2017

There was great excitement in Ballina on Saturday night 25th November when Swim Ireland declared Shark Swimming Club Galway as the Connacht Club of the Year for 2017 and also awarded them the prestigious Clubmark Award.

Shark Swimming Club’s Chairman, Sheamus Lennon, outlined how Shark SC is a club of children, and the Club’s first aim is to provide a safe and friendly environment so that our swimmers can flourish in all aspects of their development. The key is to ensure that the club is at all times, a child-centred club. Then the focus is on swimming and to provide the children with a swim coaching regime which is child-centred. The coaching philosophy at Shark Swimming Club is that the child decides their swimming goals, and then our coaches will accompany that child on their swimming journey. It is a journey together between the child and the coach.

With a strong coaching team of Rosin Lally, Lorraine Copley, Noel Barrett and Brendan Kelly, led by Head Coach Trevor Collins; the Club is extremely lucky to have such a strong, reliable, encouraging and loyal coaching team. This loyalty stems from strong roots in the club with coach Roisin Lally having taught and coached Shark children for over 38 years and. Coach Brendan Kelly’s, mother, Maura Kelly, was a founder member of the club 40 years ago this year and a coach in the 80’s. Brendan was himself a swimmer with Shark for 12 years. This collaboration of solid roots and new coaching staff has paid dividends for their members, who have responded so well to their guidance that has resulted in podium places at senior national competitions.

In the words of one of their swimmers ““Shark are extremely motivating and supportive group of people. Since I have joined they have improved my self-esteem and confidence as well as nurturing my love and passion for swimming”. This was one of the many reasons why they received this prestigious award. As they celebrate 40 years as a swimming club, this award is a huge testament to all their members, past and present and they look forward to many more successful years competing at senior level.