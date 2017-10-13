15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Shane Keegan Looks Ahead To Crucial League Clash With St Patrick’s Athletic

By Sport GBFM
October 13, 2017

Time posted: 8:24 am

Just three crucial games remain in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season. Galway United host St Patrick’s Athletic at Eamonn Deacy Park this evening in a game that could have a huge bearing on who avoids a spot in the dreaded bottom three in the league table come October 27th. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

The winner of this crunch league fixture will take a massive step towards Premier Division safety, with just one point separating the sides heading into the fixture.

Both club’s played out draws with dramatic endings last week. St Patrick’s Athletic conceded an injury time equaliser against Limerick and Galway United had to settle for a 3-3 draw away to Bray Wanderers when Ronan Murray saw his 92nd minute penalty saved by Peter Cherrie.

When the sides met in April and June, both league games finished 1-1. However Shane Keegan’s side knocked St Patrick’s Athletic out of the FAI Cup at the end of August, coming away from Richmond Park with a 2-0 win.

Galway United Manager Shane Keegan Spoke To John Mulligan

OFFICIALS
Referee: Robert Rogers
Assistant 1: Wayne McDonnell
Assistant 2: Shane O’Brien
Fourth Official: John McLoughlin
GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS
Ronan Murray – 15
Gavan Holohan – 7
Kevin Devaney – 6
Padraic Cunningham – 5
Vinny Faherty – 4
Stephen Folan – 4
David Cawley – 2
Gary Shanahan – 2
Eoin McCormack – 2
Jesse Devers – 1
Lee Grace – 1
Jonah Ayunga – 1
Marc Ludden – 1
FORM GUIDE
 
Galway United’s previous five games
Bohemians 1-1 Galway United
Galway United 1-2 Limerick
Galway United 2-1 Derry City
Galway United 3-1 Sligo Rovers
Bray Wanderers 3-3 Galway United
 
St Patrick’s Athletic’s previous five games
St Patrick’s Athletic 0-2 Galway United
Dundalk 6-0 St Patrick’s Athletic
Bohemians 3-2 St Patrick’s Athletic
St Patrick’s Athletic 2-0 Shamrock Rovers
St Patrick’s Athletic 2-2 Limerick
LAST MEETING
August 25th, 2017 | St Patrick’s Athletic 0-2 Galway United
 
Galway United goalscorers: Jonah Ayunga and Eoin McCormack

 

