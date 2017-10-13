Shane Keegan Looks Ahead To Crucial League Clash With St Patrick’s Athletic

Just three crucial games remain in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season. Galway United host St Patrick’s Athletic at Eamonn Deacy Park this evening in a game that could have a huge bearing on who avoids a spot in the dreaded bottom three in the league table come October 27th. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

The winner of this crunch league fixture will take a massive step towards Premier Division safety, with just one point separating the sides heading into the fixture.

Both club’s played out draws with dramatic endings last week. St Patrick’s Athletic conceded an injury time equaliser against Limerick and Galway United had to settle for a 3-3 draw away to Bray Wanderers when Ronan Murray saw his 92nd minute penalty saved by Peter Cherrie.

When the sides met in April and June, both league games finished 1-1. However Shane Keegan’s side knocked St Patrick’s Athletic out of the FAI Cup at the end of August, coming away from Richmond Park with a 2-0 win.

Galway United Manager Shane Keegan Spoke To John Mulligan

OFFICIALS

Referee: Robert Rogers Assistant 1: Wayne McDonnell Assistant 2: Shane O’Brien Fourth Official: John McLoughlin

GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS

Ronan Murray – 15 Gavan Holohan – 7 Kevin Devaney – 6 Padraic Cunningham – 5 Vinny Faherty – 4 Stephen Folan – 4 David Cawley – 2 Gary Shanahan – 2 Eoin McCormack – 2 Jesse Devers – 1 Lee Grace – 1 Jonah Ayunga – 1 Marc Ludden – 1

FORM GUIDE

Galway United’s previous five games

Bohemians 1-1 Galway United Galway United 1-2 Limerick Galway United 2-1 Derry City Galway United 3-1 Sligo Rovers

Bray Wanderers 3-3 Galway United

St Patrick’s Athletic’s previous five games

St Patrick’s Athletic 0-2 Galway United

Dundalk 6-0 St Patrick’s Athletic

Bohemians 3-2 St Patrick’s Athletic

St Patrick’s Athletic 2-0 Shamrock Rovers

St Patrick’s Athletic 2-2 Limerick

LAST MEETING

August 25th, 2017 | St Patrick’s Athletic 0-2 Galway United

Galway United goalscorers: Jonah Ayunga and Eoin McCormack