SFC semi finals in Tuam next Sunday

Tuam Stadium will play host to a big triple header of championship games next Sunday, with both Senior Football Championship semi finals and the one remaining Intermediate Football Championship Quarter final all down for decision.

SFC semi final – 2pm Mountbellew Moylough v Monivea Abbey (Ref: Gerry Kinneavy)

SFC semi final – 3.45pm Corofin v Annaghdown (Ref: James Molloy)

IFC quarter final – 5.30pm Headford v Kilkerrin Clonberne (Ref: Frank Kinneen)

Intermediate Semi-Finals: Weekend 30th/1st October

Senior Final: Sunday October 15th

Intermediate Final: Sunday October 22nd