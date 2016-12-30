15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

roadworks

Severe structural problems with over a quarter of local roads across the county

By GBFM News
December 30, 2016

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom  – Over a quarter of all the tertiary or local roads across the county are in ‘severe structural distress.’

That’s according to a report by the National Oversight and Audit Commission – which officially identifies serious problems with Galway’s road network.

26 percent of tertiary roads in the county, 13 percent of secondary roads, six percent of primary roads and 1 percent of the county’s regional roads are classed as being in ‘severe structural distress.’

In contrast, just one category in the city – tertiary roads – is a cause for concern, with 2% of the city’s local roads in severe disrepair.

According to the Irish Independent, more than 10 thousand kilometers of roads across Ireland are in need of major structural repairs.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Report cites sudden wind changes as likely cause of microlight aircraft hard-landing in Claregalway
City roads in good condition according to national report
gbfm-news-image
December 30, 2016
Galway businessman accuses Mexican government of intimidation
road works roadworks traffic cone calming council crews crew
December 30, 2016
City roads in good condition according to national report
magnifying-glass-1607160_960_720
December 29, 2016
Report cites sudden wind changes as likely cause of microlight aircraft hard-landing in Claregalway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
land-of-the-giants
December 30, 2016
Murray Slayed the Giants in Claremorris Duathlon
european-champions-cup
December 29, 2016
EPCR referee appointments – Rounds 5 and 6
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK