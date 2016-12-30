Severe structural problems with over a quarter of local roads across the county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over a quarter of all the tertiary or local roads across the county are in ‘severe structural distress.’

That’s according to a report by the National Oversight and Audit Commission – which officially identifies serious problems with Galway’s road network.

26 percent of tertiary roads in the county, 13 percent of secondary roads, six percent of primary roads and 1 percent of the county’s regional roads are classed as being in ‘severe structural distress.’

In contrast, just one category in the city – tertiary roads – is a cause for concern, with 2% of the city’s local roads in severe disrepair.

According to the Irish Independent, more than 10 thousand kilometers of roads across Ireland are in need of major structural repairs.