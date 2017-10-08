Several hundred turnout in Athenry for march to support Apple data centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Several hundred people have taken part in a march in Athenry in support of Apple’s data centre plans.

The event was organised by campaign group ‘Apple for Athenry’ and comes just days ahead of a long-awaited court decision on the 850 million euro development.

Today’s rally got underway at Athenry Church at 11.30 and made it’s way to Athenry Castle where speakers addressed the crowd.

However, some locals who support the development are concerned about todays action and feel it is inappropriate given the controversy surrounding the project.

A final decision is due to be made on Thursday.

Organiser Paul Keane says it’s not just about supporting Apple – but also ensuring Ireland’s planning system is overhauled.

Photo credit – Rita Melia @RitaMelis6