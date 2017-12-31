Several hundred homes across Galway without power following Storm Dylan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Several hundred homes across Galway are without power this morning following Storm Dylan.

Strong winds and rain swept across the county overnight but Met Eireann has now lifted the wind warning ahead of schedule.

Gardai say roads across Galway are generally clear, with little to no debris reported in the aftermath of Storm Dylan.

However, several hundred homes are this morning without power.

The worst affected area is Athenry, where 209 homes are without a service – and the ESB estimates it will be 4pm before power is fully restored.

Meanwhile, 105 homes are without power in Headford, with service expected to be restored before lunchtime.

A further 25 homes are without power in Tuam North this morning, but the ESB is advising service will be restored within the hour.