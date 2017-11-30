Several appeals describe Bonham Quay plan as overbearing, unsustainable and premature

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Several appeals against a 100 million euro development at Galway Docks describe the proposed project as ‘overbearing,’ ‘unsustainable’ and ‘premature.’

The future of the Bonham Quay plan hangs in the balance, as four appeals have been submitted to An Bord Pleanala against the City Council’s grant of permission.

The 100 million euro development would create a 26 thousand square metre office complex and public square in the heart of the city – that could accommodate almost 3 thousand workers.

The building of the complex across Dock Road, Queen Street and Bothar na Long by Gerry Barret’s company Edward Capital would also create 500 construction jobs.

In one appeal, An Taisce argues the proposed development’s lack of residential content contravenes the city development plan – and would also restrict public access to the waterfront.

It also claims the development is premature given the long term plans for Galway Harbour.

In a separate appeal, two residents of an apartment block at Forthill Street say the proposed project would be overbearing, and lead to overlooking and overshadowing of existing properties.

A third appeal by a Renmore resident outlines ten reasons why the project should be sent back to the drawing board.

These include concerns over sustainability and the lack of a master plan for lands around Ceannt Station and the inner harbour.

Finally, a fourth appeal by VP Motors Ltd at Forthill Street raises concerns over encroachment onto the company’s property, and right of way.

However, the car sales and rental firm says it is not objecting in principle to the proposed development.

An Bord Pleanala is expected to make a decision on the appeals in April.