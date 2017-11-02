Seven All-Stars For Galway Hurlers

All-Ireland champions Galway have taken the lion’s share of the spoils on the 2017 PwC All-Star hurling team for 2017.

The GAA/GPA’s PwC All-Stars were selected at Croke Park on Wednesday, where the Tribesmen were awarded seven coveted places on this year’s selection – their highest representation since they won their previous Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1988.

The team is broken down between Galway (7), Waterford (5), Cork (2) and Tipperary (1).

Waterford goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe is one of six first-time PwC All-Star winners.

In defence, Padraic Maher from Tipperary collects his fifth award and leaves him one behind Premier County legends Nicky English and Eoin Kelly, who each won six All-Stars.

Midfield is notable in that Jamie Barron (Waterford) and David Burke (Galway) are selected as PwC All-Stars for the second consecutive season.

In attack, Galway’s Joe Canning has been selected at centre-forward, picking up his fourth All-Star in the process.

Another player collecting his fourth All-Star is Déise wing forward Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh. However, this is his first award in the attack, having been selected at midfield in 2007 and centre back in 2009 and 2010.

GAA ArdStiúrthóir, Páraic Duffy, congratulated the winners and said: “Ever since the inaugural presentation of these awards in 1971, being an All-Star has been regarded as something truly special in the GAA.

“Our passion for our Games is fueled by the heroic exploits of the players who inspire us week after week, and I want to congratulate the high caliber PwC All-Star class of 2017 on their selection, which is recognition of their consistent excellence.

“Regardless of whether it is a first such award or one of several, it is a prestigious honour and one that is equally treasured by a player’s family and club.”

GPA Chief Executive Dermot Earley offered his congratulations to all the award winners and commented: “The PwC All-Stars is the most coveted award scheme in the country and it is a huge honour to be recognised as one of the best 15 hurlers or footballers in the country.

“I would like to applaud all of those who have been rewarded for their hard work and dedication throughout the 2017 season and indeed throughout their careers. I know they will treasure this recognition long after they have hung up their boots.

“The PwC All-Stars banquet on Friday night is one of the highlights of the GAA calendar and it will be a particularly special day for All-Ireland SHC champions Galway, who capped a wonderful season with seven awards. Well done to all nominees and congratulations to all award winners.”

Commenting on the announcement, Feargal O’Rourke, Managing Partner, PwC said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all 45 hurlers who have been recognised for their efforts this year.

“To be shortlisted for a PwC All-Star is an incredible achievement in itself, so each player should be very proud of the commitment they made to excel for their respective counties this season. As sponsors, we are delighted to partner with the GAA and GPA to celebrate the excellence of these players, so it gives me great pleasure to congratulate the 2017 PwC GAA / GPA All Stars Hurling Team.”

The team was selected by a cross section of Gaelic Games Correspondents in the national media.

The newly-crowned PwC All-Stars will receive their awards at a prestigious black-tie gala banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday evening, and will be shown live on RTE 1 television from 7pm.

The announcement of the 2017 PwC All-Star Football team will be made live on Friday night, as will the announcement of the Footballer and Hurler of the Year, and the Young Footballer and Hurler of the Year. These awards are voted on exclusively by the inter-county players.

The PwC All-Star hurling team in full is:

GOALKEEPER

Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford) – First-time All-Star

DEFENDERS

Padraic Mannion (Galway) – First-time All-Star Daithí Burke (Galway) – Third-time winner. Previously won in 2015 & 16 Noel Connors (Waterford) – Third-time winner. Previously won in 2010 & 2015 Padraic Maher (Tipperary) – Five-time winner. Previously won in 2009, ‘11/’14/’16 Gearóid McInerney (Galway) – First-time All-Star Mark Coleman (Cork) – First time All-Star

MIDFIELDERS

Jamie Barron (Waterford) – Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2016 David Burke (Galway) – Four-time All-Star. Previously won in 2012/’15/’16

FORWARDS

Kevin Moran (Waterford) – Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2012 Joe Canning (Galway) – Four-time All-Star. Previously won in 2008/’09/’12 Michael Walsh (Waterford) – Four-time All-Star. Previously won in 2007/’09/’10 Conor Whelan (Galway) – First-time All-Star Conor Cooney (Galway) – First-time All-Star Patrick Horgan (Cork) – Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2013