Setback for retention of development at WERS Waste in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has refused an application for the retention of a development at WERS Waste plant in Tuam.

The application was given the green light by county planners last November subject to 15 conditions but was later appealed.

The application concerns the existing industrial waste recycling, recovery and transfer building including loading ramp, existing weighbridge and weighbridge office.

Permission was also sought for the completion of works to the final section of the existing building and for the installation of five roller shutter doors.

After receiving approval from county planners, the application was subject to a third party appeal by Tuam Anglers Association and Larkin Engineering Steel Products.

In reaching its decision, the higher planning authority stated the development for which retention is sought would seriously injure the amenities of the area, including existing neighbouring commercial premises.

This is due to the possibility of odour, litter and traffic.

It was also stated that the intensification and expansion of a waste management facility near the Clare River would be inappropriate and would pose an unacceptable risk of environmental pollution.