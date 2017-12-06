15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

Serious injury road incidents increase in city

By GBFM News
December 6, 2017

Time posted: 11:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Road accidents in the city area, which have caused serious injury, have increased by 60 per cent since last year.

At a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week, gardaí revealed that while there has been no increase in the number of fatal road incidents, accidents with serious injuries increased.

The figures refer to the period of January to October this year.

Speeding offences in the city are down by a fifth, however there has been a 27 per cent increase in motorists caught with no insurance.

Fixed charge penalty notices for cyclists have increased by almost 100 per cent and parking offences are up by more than a half.

There has been no change in the number of motorists detected drink driving.

Chief Superintendent of Galway garda division, Tom Curley says gardaí will be adopting a no-tolerance approach to drink driving over the festive season.

December 6, 2017
December 6, 2017
December 6, 2017
