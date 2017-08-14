Serious concern as Saolta hospitals group without a board since end of last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Serious concerns are being raised over Galway’s public health system as the Saolta hospitals group has been without a board for almost eight months.

The board term came to an end at the end of last year and the chairperson was re-appointed early this year.

However, there has not been any board in place since late 2016.

Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice says the situation has the potential to threaten front line services.

It comes as the Saolta group faces a deficit of almost 40 million euro by the end of this year.

He says the fact that there is no board running the affairs of Saolta at present is unacceptable for a group responsible for running major hospitals in the west and north-west.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Saolta says the Department of Health will be appointing a new board shortly through the state boards process.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says he intends to raise the problems facing the Saolta Group with Health Minister Simon Harris.