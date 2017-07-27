Sentence date set for Galway man who raped his daughter

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway man who raped his daughter and threatened to kill her mother with a shotgun if she told anyone about the incident will be sentenced in November.

The 65 year old, who cannot be identified to protect his daughter’s anonymity, had denied a single count of rape and six counts of sexual assault between August 1991 and August 1993.

After a trial at the Central Criminal Court a jury returned unanimous verdicts of guilty on all charges after just under three hours of deliberations.

The offences occurred in the family home the woman shared with her father, her mother and her three siblings.

The complainant told Sean Guerin SC, prosecuting, that her father had come into her room one night when she was nine or ten years old.

She said he was drunk and carrying his lawfully held shotgun. Before leaving her room after molesting her he said he would shoot her mother if she told anyone.

She said similar incidents had occurred on six, seven or eight further occasions. On one of these occasions her father raped her, slapped her across the face and abused her verbally.

The victim said that she had once seen her father fire the shotgun when he had attempted to shoot her older brother’s dog.

She did not tell anyone about the assaults during the period they were occurring. She first told her sister at a Boyzone concert in 2006.

Justice Michael Moriarty adjourned the matter for sentencing on November 13th and remanded the Galway man in custody.