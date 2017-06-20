Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Update

Clubs Qualified for Preliminary Quarter-Finals (To be joined by the five winners from Round 3)
Corofin
Monivea/Abbey
Annaghdown
Tuam Stars
Caherlistrane
Round 3 Draw
Losers from Winners Group (Pot 1) Winners from Losers Group (Pot 2)
Maigh Cuilinn St. Michaels
Leitir Mór Kilconly
Mountbellew/Moylough Micheál Breathnach
Salthill/Knocknacarra Milltown
St. James Killannin
(Repeat Pairings to be avoided where feasible)
Clubs in the Relegation Draw (To be joined by the five losers from Round 3)
Killererin
An Cheathru Rua
Bearna
Caltra
Cortoon Shamrocks
Intermediate Championship Update
Clubs Qualified for the Quarter Finals (To be joined by the four winners from Round 3)
Oranmore/Maree,
Claregalway,
Headford
Oileanin Arainn
Round 3 Draw
Losers from Winners Group (Pot 1) Winners from Losers Group (Pot 2)
Glenamaddy St. Brendan’s
Menlough Williamstown
An Spideal Oughterard
Dunmore McHales Kilkerrin/Clonberne
(Repeat Pairings to be avoided where feasible)
Clubs in the Relegation Draw
Clifden
Ballinasloe
Athenry
Carna/Cashel