The Wagon Wheel

Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Update

By Sport GBFM
June 20, 2017

Time posted: 12:40 pm

Clubs Qualified for Preliminary Quarter-Finals (To be joined by the five winners from Round 3)
Corofin
Monivea/Abbey
Annaghdown
Tuam Stars
Caherlistrane

Round 3 Draw
Losers from Winners Group (Pot 1)               Winners from Losers Group (Pot 2)
Maigh Cuilinn                                                                  St. Michaels
Leitir Mór                                                                         Kilconly
Mountbellew/Moylough                                               Micheál Breathnach
Salthill/Knocknacarra                                                   Milltown
St. James                                                                          Killannin

(Repeat Pairings to be avoided where feasible)

Clubs in the Relegation Draw (To be joined by the five losers from Round 3)
Killererin
An Cheathru Rua
Bearna
Caltra
Cortoon Shamrocks

Intermediate Championship Update

Clubs Qualified for the Quarter Finals  (To be joined by the four winners from Round 3)
Oranmore/Maree,
Claregalway,
Headford
Oileanin Arainn
Round 3 Draw

Losers from Winners Group (Pot 1)                Winners from Losers Group (Pot 2)
Glenamaddy                                                                     St. Brendan’s
Menlough                                                                          Williamstown
An Spideal                                                                         Oughterard
Dunmore McHales                                                          Kilkerrin/Clonberne

(Repeat Pairings to be avoided where feasible)

Clubs in the Relegation Draw
Clifden
Ballinasloe
Athenry
Carna/Cashel

