Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Update

Clubs Qualified for Preliminary Quarter-Finals (To be joined by the five winners from Round 3)

Corofin

Monivea/Abbey

Annaghdown

Tuam Stars

Caherlistrane

Round 3 Draw

Losers from Winners Group (Pot 1) Winners from Losers Group (Pot 2)

Maigh Cuilinn St. Michaels

Leitir Mór Kilconly

Mountbellew/Moylough Micheál Breathnach

Salthill/Knocknacarra Milltown

St. James Killannin

(Repeat Pairings to be avoided where feasible)

Clubs in the Relegation Draw (To be joined by the five losers from Round 3)

Killererin

An Cheathru Rua

Bearna

Caltra

Cortoon Shamrocks

Intermediate Championship Update

Clubs Qualified for the Quarter Finals (To be joined by the four winners from Round 3)

Oranmore/Maree,

Claregalway,

Headford

Oileanin Arainn

Round 3 Draw

Losers from Winners Group (Pot 1) Winners from Losers Group (Pot 2)

Glenamaddy St. Brendan’s

Menlough Williamstown

An Spideal Oughterard

Dunmore McHales Kilkerrin/Clonberne

(Repeat Pairings to be avoided where feasible)

Clubs in the Relegation Draw

Clifden

Ballinasloe

Athenry

Carna/Cashel