The Keith Finnegan Show

Senior Hurling Quarter Finals Fixed For Next Weekend

By Sport GBFM
October 16, 2017

Time posted: 9:32 am

The Quarter Finals of the Salthill Hotel County Senior Hurling Quarter Finals have been fixed as two double headers for Saturday and Sunday in Kenny Park in Athenry. On Saturday, Sarsfields will play Cappataggle at 2pm followed by Gort and Killimordaly at 3.30 while on Sunday, Clarinbridge will face Liam Mellows at 2pm followed by Craughwell and Portumna at 3.30.

 

SHC Quarter Finals – Next Weekend

Sat Athenry

Sarsfields v Cappataggle 2.00pm

Gort v Killimordaly 3.30pm

 

Sun Athenry

Clarinbridge v Liam Mellows 2.00pm

Craughwell v Portumna 3.30pm

