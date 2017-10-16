Senior Hurling Quarter Finals Fixed For Next Weekend

The Quarter Finals of the Salthill Hotel County Senior Hurling Quarter Finals have been fixed as two double headers for Saturday and Sunday in Kenny Park in Athenry. On Saturday, Sarsfields will play Cappataggle at 2pm followed by Gort and Killimordaly at 3.30 while on Sunday, Clarinbridge will face Liam Mellows at 2pm followed by Craughwell and Portumna at 3.30.

