Senior Hurling Preliminary Quarter Finals Down For Saturday And Sunday Next

It has been confirmed that the Preliminary Quarter Finals in the County Senior Hurling Championship will be played on Saturday and Sunday next.

These Fixtures are dependent on the DRA hearing result from tonight.

On Saturday, Kenny Park will play host to a double header with St Thomas taking on Killimordaly at 2.30 followed by either Turloughmore or Portumna facing Castlegar at 4pm. On Sunday, There will be another double header at Kenny Park with Tommy Larkins playing Clarinbridge at 1pm followed by Cappataggle and Kilnadeema/Leitrim at 2.30.

The Fixtures Are As Follows…..

SATURDAY

Salthill Hotel Senior Hurling Championship

Pre-Lim 1/4 Final

Kenny Park

2:30 St Thomas v Killimordaly

Referee: Leonard Fay

Stand By Referee: Sean Moran

Linesman: James Lundon

4:00 Turloughmore/Portumna v Castlegar

Referee: Liam Gordon

Stand By Referee: Sean Moran

Linesman: James Lundon

SUNDAY

Salthill Hotel Senior Hurling Championship

Pre-Lim 1/4 Final

Kenny Park

1:00 Tommy Larkins v Clarinbridge

Referee: Eoin Shaughnessy

Stand By Referee: Adrian Mooney

Linesman: Ronan Stankard

2:30

Cappataggle v Kilnadeema-Leitrim

Referee: Alan Kelly

Stand By Referee: Adrian Mooney

Linesman: Ronan Stankard