15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

Senior Hurling Preliminary Quarter Finals Down For Saturday And Sunday Next

By Sport GBFM
October 9, 2017

Time posted: 4:13 pm

It has been confirmed that the Preliminary Quarter Finals in the County Senior Hurling Championship will be played on Saturday and Sunday next.

These Fixtures are dependent on the DRA hearing result from tonight.

On Saturday, Kenny Park will play host to a double header with St Thomas taking on Killimordaly at 2.30 followed by either Turloughmore or Portumna facing Castlegar at 4pm. On Sunday, There will be another double header at Kenny Park with Tommy Larkins playing Clarinbridge at 1pm followed by Cappataggle and Kilnadeema/Leitrim at 2.30.

The Fixtures Are As Follows…..

SATURDAY

Salthill Hotel Senior Hurling Championship

Pre-Lim 1/4 Final

Kenny Park

2:30   St Thomas v Killimordaly

Referee:  Leonard Fay

Stand By Referee:  Sean Moran

Linesman:  James Lundon

 

4:00   Turloughmore/Portumna v Castlegar

Referee:  Liam Gordon

Stand By Referee:  Sean Moran

Linesman:  James Lundon

 

SUNDAY

Salthill Hotel Senior Hurling Championship

Pre-Lim 1/4 Final

Kenny Park

1:00   Tommy Larkins v Clarinbridge

Referee:  Eoin Shaughnessy

Stand By Referee:  Adrian Mooney

Linesman:  Ronan Stankard

2:30

Cappataggle v Kilnadeema-Leitrim

Referee:  Alan Kelly

Stand By Referee:  Adrian Mooney

Linesman:  Ronan Stankard

print
Sport
Advant Medical Inverin invites applications for the following roles
Tender advertised for work on flood relief scheme near Kiltiernan
October 9, 2017
County Intermediate Hurling Semi-Finals Confirmed For Next Weekend
October 9, 2017
Castlegar wins County Minor Hurling Title
October 9, 2017
Galway Athletics Report

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

October 9, 2017
Global declaration which strengthens the links between cities and their universities endorsed by NUIG and city council
October 9, 2017
Loughrea shortlisted for most enterprising town award

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline