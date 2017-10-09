Senior Hurling Preliminary Quarter Finals Down For Saturday And Sunday Next

It has been confirmed that the Preliminary Quarter Finals in the County Senior Hurling Championship will be played on Saturday and Sunday next.
These Fixtures are dependent on the DRA hearing result from tonight.
On Saturday, Kenny Park will play host to a double header with St Thomas taking on Killimordaly at 2.30 followed by either Turloughmore or Portumna facing Castlegar at 4pm. On Sunday, There will be another double header at Kenny Park with Tommy Larkins playing Clarinbridge at 1pm followed by Cappataggle and Kilnadeema/Leitrim at 2.30.
The Fixtures Are As Follows…..
SATURDAY
Salthill Hotel Senior Hurling Championship
Pre-Lim 1/4 Final
Kenny Park
2:30 St Thomas v Killimordaly
Referee: Leonard Fay
Stand By Referee: Sean Moran
Linesman: James Lundon
4:00 Turloughmore/Portumna v Castlegar
Referee: Liam Gordon
Stand By Referee: Sean Moran
Linesman: James Lundon
SUNDAY
Salthill Hotel Senior Hurling Championship
Pre-Lim 1/4 Final
Kenny Park
1:00 Tommy Larkins v Clarinbridge
Referee: Eoin Shaughnessy
Stand By Referee: Adrian Mooney
Linesman: Ronan Stankard
2:30
Cappataggle v Kilnadeema-Leitrim
Referee: Alan Kelly
Stand By Referee: Adrian Mooney
Linesman: Ronan Stankard