The following are the scheduled and rearranged Senior Championship games for tomorrow Sunday

Kenny Park

1.00pm Craughwell V Portumna Ref Shane Hynes

2.30pm Liam Mellows V Clarinbridge Ref Liam Gordan

Duggan Park

2.00pm Sarsfields V Cappataggle Ref Leonard Fay

3.30pm Gort V Killimordaly Ref Sean Moran

The Senior relegation games scheduled for this weekend (Pearses v Mullagh and Loughrea v Turloughmore) will not now take place, a new fixture will issue