Senator claims outstanding questions over Carna post office closure

Galway Bay fm newsroom: A Galway senator is concerned about the manner in which An Post dealt with the closure of the post office service in Carna.

The contract in relation to the post office in Connemara has been terminated and the service has not been operational since last May.

The position of postmaster in the area will be advertised by An Post again shortly and it’s hoped that a post office service will be up and running again within two months.

In the meantime, social protection payments will be processed at Cill Chiaráin post office until Carna is restored.

Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh says he welcomes the re advertising of the contract for Carna Post Office services, but questions still remain