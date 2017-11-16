15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Senator claims government creating perfect storm in Galway rental market

By GBFM News
November 16, 2017

Time posted: 2:06 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A senator is accusing the government of creating a perfect storm in Galway’s rental market.

The latest report from property website daft.ie revealed that the average rent in Galway in the third quarter of this year was 1 thousand and 57 euro.

That’s an increase of 10% since last year.

Speaking in the Seanad, Sinn Féin Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh said government policies have amplified the issues facing the rental sector in Galway.

Senator O’Clochartaigh says rental legislation including rent pressure zones and increase limits are failing tenants and those looking for a home.

He hit out at the main government parties on what he claims are flawed policies.

