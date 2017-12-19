Self service desks to be installed shortly at county libraries

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Self service desks are to be installed at libraries across the county, starting in the coming weeks.

A funding programme provided by the Department aims to enable public libraries to invest in self-service machines, equipment for assisting the public in hot-desking and Right to Read literacy material.

Self-service machines will be installed in Tuam, Portumna, Clifden, Loughrea, Ballybane, Galway City, An Cheathru Rua and Athenry, with work starting shortly.

The County Council says this will enable the public to borrow and return their own items, check their accounts and be updated about library events.

All library stock will be tagged with RFID technology and so stock will be more mobile across the country, with a view to improving the National Delivery Service.

The Hot Desk facility will comprise a dedicated and branded space together with work station and laptop.

It also hoped the facilities will complement existing resources, including book stock relevant to business people and jobseekers, online resources and ICT facilities.