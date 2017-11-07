See what’s happening under the sea at Galway Altantaquarium

Our Ocean, Our Health Exhibit – Observe, Enjoy and Explore the Digital Ocean

Galway Atlantaquaria and the Marine Institute are launching a new exhibit, Our Ocean, Our Health Exhibit – Observe, Enjoy and Explore the Digital Ocean, on Saturday 11th November at 2pm.

Galway Atlantaquaria, Ireland’s largest native species aquarium, is excited to host this new exhibit, which will amaze, excite and educate visitors about the diversity of life under the sea!

The visitor experience includes a 24/7, 365 days a year, live feed from the SmartBay Subsea Observatory in Spiddal, Co Galway. SmartBay is the national marine test facility for the development of innovative products and services for the global maritime sector.

This is the only underwater live data feed from below the surface of the sea in Ireland and one of the few in Europe, and its role in monitoring the health of the ocean is attracting a lot of attention from researchers all over the world. The Marine Institute has opened this innovative view of the ocean to the public through the development of this interactive exhibit which will be located at Galway Atlantaquaria, Salthill, Galway city.

To celebrate the launch of the ‘Our Ocean, Our Health’ exhibit, Galway Atlantaquaria is hosting a citizen science project named ‘Ocean Observer’ where participants can win a number of prizes, should they see something unusual in the live feed .The SmartBay Observatory has tracked birds, seals, divers and crabs so it’s exciting to see what citizen scientists will find!

Peter Heffernan, CEO of the Marine Institute, noted that, “The SmartBay Observatory in Galway Bay is an important contribution by Ireland to the growing global network of real-time data capture systems deployed within the ocean – technology giving us new insights into the ocean which we have not had before.”

Garry Kendellen of Galway Atlantaquaria said, “The goals of this exhibit are to encourage an interest in our ocean and the diversity of life that lies beneath the waves, to support young people to engage in a large scale citizen science project and understand the massive investment of research and data collection into Ireland’s marine sector.”

For more information about Our Ocean, Our Health Exhibit -Observe, Enjoy and Explore the Digital Ocean, please see our website www.nationalaquarium.ie

For more information about the SmartBay Subsea Observatory, please see SMARTBAY