Security to be improved at Westside amenity

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Security at a city amenity is to be improved with the installation of CCTV cameras.

Councillor Mike Cubbard says 25 thousand euro has been sanctioned for CCTV at Westside playing pitches, which will be installed by Easter.

The 2 million euro facility includes playing pitches, a running track and modern walkway.

It’s also a public walkway and access route to the shopping centre.

Councillor Cubbard says the CCTV in Westside will provide peace of mind to users of the facility.