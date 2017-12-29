15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Second highest wind warning for Galway as Storm Dylan approaches

By GBFM News
December 29, 2017

Time posted: 11:27 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – MET Eireann has upgraded its wind warning for Galway to status orange as Storm Dylan approaches.

Storm Dylan is expected to affect Ireland on Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

It’s expected track is northeastwards through Donegal Bay and up along the north-Ulster coast.

The biggest impact will be felt across Connacht and Ulster where gusts will reach up to 120km/h.

The latest alert for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath comes into effect at 9 tomorrow night.

