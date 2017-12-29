Second highest wind warning for Galway as Storm Dylan approaches

Galway Bay fm newsroom – MET Eireann has upgraded its wind warning for Galway to status orange as Storm Dylan approaches.

Storm Dylan is expected to affect Ireland on Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

It’s expected track is northeastwards through Donegal Bay and up along the north-Ulster coast.

The biggest impact will be felt across Connacht and Ulster where gusts will reach up to 120km/h.

The latest alert for Connacht, Cavamn, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath comes into effect at 9 tomorrow night.

Meanwhile, power has been restored to the majority of homes and businesses across the west of the county after a series of major faults overnight.

Over 2,000 homes and businesses were without power this morning due to high winds.

However, the majority power cuts in Spiddal, Inverin, Carraroe, Lettermullen, Cornamona, Oughterard and Moycullen have now been resolved.

ESB crews are working to restore supply to the remaining affected customers.