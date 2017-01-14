15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Second case of bird flu discovered in Galway

By GBFM News
January 14, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A second case of bird flu has been identified in county Galway.

The discovery was made yesterday after a wild bird was found to be carrying a strain of avian influenza.

H5N8 is the cause of recent outbreaks in the UK and across Europe and is highly contagious among birds – however, it poses a low risk to humans.

The latest detection in Galway follows the discovery of the disease in another wild bird in Co Wexford just after Christmas.

Farmers are being advised to keep their poultry flocks confined – although no outbreaks have been found in Irish poultry so far.

Amy Nora Fitzgibbon from the Irish Farmers Journal says farmers are aware of the precautions they need to take.

