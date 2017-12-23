Second attempt for takeaway at planned city centre restaurant unsuccessful

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A second attempt to operate a takeaway as part of a Mexican restaurant in the city centre has been unsuccessful.

Earlier this year, Doug Leddin and Ciaran O’ Malley were granted planning permission for a Mexican restaurant at 9 Eyre Square.

However, the city council refused to allow the takeaway element of the plans and the duo appealed the refusal for the takeaway to An Bord Pleanála.

The building at 9 Eyre Square has been vacant for several years.

Doug Leddin and Ciaran O’ Malley argued in an appeal to An Bord Pleanála that the retail unit at ground floor level is not an attractive space for potential retailers due to its small size.

They stated that without the takeaway element to the Mexican restaurant they have planned, it would not be viable at that location.

An Bord Pleanála has decided that the takeaway would seriously detract from and not enhance the character of the Eyre Square Architectural Conservation Area.

In arriving at its decision, the higher planning authority says the area in general is well catered for with takeaways.