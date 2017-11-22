15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Searches continue for man who entered water near city bridge

By GBFM News
November 22, 2017

Time posted: 11:23 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Searches are continuing for a man who was last seen entering the water at Quincentenary Bridge in the city last week.

Galway Lifeboat, the coastguard, gardaí and rescue teams have been involved in the search over the past 8 days.

The man’s bicycle was found near the bridge and gardaí are still trying to identify the missing man.

Meanwhile, a Galway man in his late 30s died in hospital this week after being taken from a canal in the city.

The alarm was raised around 6p.m on Monday when the man was spotted in the water at Upper Canal Road, Newcastle.

He was taken by ambulance to UHG where he later died.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Council urged to fast-track expansion of Killimordaly cemetery
November 22, 2017
Council urged to fast-track expansion of Killimordaly cemetery
November 22, 2017
Development masterplan in the pipeline for Galway Airport site in Carnmore
University Hospital Galway
November 22, 2017
Investigation reveals UHG consultant working excess private hours

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 21, 2017
Connacht Intermediate Club Final Reaction
November 21, 2017
Connacht Intermediate Club Football Final. Claregalway v Michael Glaveys
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK