Searches continue for man who entered water near city bridge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Searches are continuing for a man who was last seen entering the water at Quincentenary Bridge in the city last week.

Galway Lifeboat, the coastguard, gardaí and rescue teams have been involved in the search over the past 8 days.

The man’s bicycle was found near the bridge and gardaí are still trying to identify the missing man.

Meanwhile, a Galway man in his late 30s died in hospital this week after being taken from a canal in the city.

The alarm was raised around 6p.m on Monday when the man was spotted in the water at Upper Canal Road, Newcastle.

He was taken by ambulance to UHG where he later died.