Further searches to be carried out into disappearance of Carna woman 30 years ago

Galway Bay Fm newsroom:- Gardai are to carry out further seaches in the Carna area in the coming months as part of an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Barbara Walsh.

The 33 year old, married mother of seven, was last seen at home over 30 years ago on the morning of June 22nd, 1985.

The last in a series of searches was carried out last December when a garda sub-aqua team searches the lake near her home in Rusheenamanagh.

Further searches are to be carried out by Gardai in the coming months.

These will be assisted by expert forensic teams from Dublin.