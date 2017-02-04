15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

news-euro-cash-money

Search for owner of Carnmore lotto ticket following 400 thousand euro win

By GBFM News
February 4, 2017

Time posted: 5:35 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The hunt is on for the owner of a lotto ticket purchased in Carnmore last evening which has scooped almost 400 thousand euro in the Euromillions.

The winning ticket was purchased at Glynn’s Centra in Carnmore yesterday evening, ahead of the Euromillions draw at 9pm.

The 370 thousand euro prize was the only major winning ticket in the country – with the next Irish winner claiming just 193 euro.

The winning numbers in last night’s draw were 3, 4, 15, 46, 50, 5 and 9.

Manager of Glynn’s Centra Liam Glynn says they’re looking forward to meeting the lucky ticket owner.

