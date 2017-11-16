Search for missing man extended to Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit has joined a major search operation for a man who’s believed to have entered the water in the city earlier this week.

It’s understood a man entered the water near Quincentenary Bridge at around 9.30 on Tuesday morning, but no trace has yet been found.

The multi-agency search of the Corrib has at various times involved the Galway and Costello Lifeboats, Gardaí, fire service, ambulance service, the Civil Defence and the Shannon rescue helicopter.

The Oranmore Maree search unit has today joined the search effort, and is combing the Oranmore coastline this afternoon.