15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

Salthillnews

Search for missing Belfast man called off after discovery of body in Salthill

By GBFM News
January 26, 2017

Time posted: 8:09 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The search for a young man who went missing in Clare earlier this week was called off last night after the discovery of a body in Salthill.

The 22-year old Belfast man had travelled to Clare with his family on a tour bus when he went missing during a stop on Monday afternoon.

The tour bus stopped between Fanore and Lisdoonvarna on Monday afternoon to allow visitors take in the scenery of the Burren.

The alarm was raised when the young Belfast man didn’t return to the tour bus later that afternoon.

A land, sea and air search was mounted by the Irish Coastguard and volunteers from Clare Civil Defence.

Late last evening (Wed) a body was discovered partially covered in the sand on a beach near Salthill.

Gardaí attended the scene and it’s understood the body was informally identified from tattoos, however the family of the man travelled to University Hospital Galway last night to make a formal identification.

The search which had been continuing in Co. Clare was later stood down.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
County Development plan to be altered to include proposed city bypass
gbfm-news-galway-county-council
January 25, 2017
County Development plan to be altered to include proposed city bypass
Portumna Castle Portumna Co. Galway North Exteriors in good light, Gardens, Kitchen Garden
January 25, 2017
Schedule approved for improvement works at Portumna Castle
planning-news2
January 25, 2017
Claregalway commercial complex gets green light from An Bord Pleanála

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
frank-burke
January 25, 2017
Ardrahan’s Frank Burke Continues Bid For Presidency Of The GAA
The silverware on display before the Oscar Traynor Trophy Final at AUL Complex, Clonshaugh, Dublin. Photograph by John Kelly.
January 25, 2017
Oscar Traynor Cup Draw
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK