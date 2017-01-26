Search for missing Belfast man called off after discovery of body in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The search for a young man who went missing in Clare earlier this week was called off last night after the discovery of a body in Salthill.

The 22-year old Belfast man had travelled to Clare with his family on a tour bus when he went missing during a stop on Monday afternoon.

The tour bus stopped between Fanore and Lisdoonvarna on Monday afternoon to allow visitors take in the scenery of the Burren.

The alarm was raised when the young Belfast man didn’t return to the tour bus later that afternoon.

A land, sea and air search was mounted by the Irish Coastguard and volunteers from Clare Civil Defence.

Late last evening (Wed) a body was discovered partially covered in the sand on a beach near Salthill.

Gardaí attended the scene and it’s understood the body was informally identified from tattoos, however the family of the man travelled to University Hospital Galway last night to make a formal identification.

The search which had been continuing in Co. Clare was later stood down.