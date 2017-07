Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are hunting the driver of a car which evaded a checkpoint before ramming a Garda car in the city.

The incident happened at around 2.50 this morning at Parkmore.

The silver-grey Opel Astra, with registration number 04-SO-1113 attempted to evade Gardaí before ramming the squad car twice and fleeing towards the Tuam road.

Sergeant Peadar Ryan of Galway Garda Station says three Gardaí were in the car when it was rammed.