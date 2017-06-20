15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sean Kyne gets new junior ministry in community affairs and digital development

By GBFM News
June 20, 2017

Time posted: 3:25 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West-South May TD Seán Kyne has retained his position as a junior minister.

He previously held the portfolio for Gaeltacht Affairs and Natural Resources.

Minister Kyne now retains responsibility for Natural Resources and will take on Community Affairs, and Digital Development.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm News, Minister Kyne says he’s delighted to work across two departments.

Meanwhile, Galway East Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon has been promoted to Minister of State.

Ciaran Cannon has been appointed Minister of State for the Diaspora, the Irish abroad, and Overseas Development.

A former Junior Education Minister, Ciaran Cannon says he’s delighted to be back in the ministerial line-up.

It’s understood the Taoiseach will not be changing the roles of the independent ministers.

This means Independent Alliance Galway East TD, Seán Canney will retain the role of Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, on a job-share basis, with fellow Independent T.D Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran.

He’s due to take up the role again in June 2018.

