Seal pups discovered in Galway set for return to wild

Galway Bay fm Newsroom – Two plucky seal pups discovered in Galway over the summer are set to be released back into the wild this weekend.

Harry was found in Galway on June 21st, while Elphaba was discovered during a release event at Ballyloughane on June 30th.

They were nursed back to health and rehabilitated by Wexford-based voluntary organisation Seal Rescue Ireland over the past three months.

They’ll be joining a third seal pup, found in Co. Sligo, on a journey back into the wild at Culleenamore Beach at Strandhill in Sligo on Saturday at 2pm.