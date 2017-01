Galway Bay fm newsroom – A suite of regulations and bye-laws to govern the wild salmon and sea trout fisheries have been approved.

The new rules announced by Minister of State Sean Kyne came in to force this month.

73 rivers are to open for angling activity, 46 of these will be fully open, while 27 will open on a ‘catch and release’ basis.

In the Galway area, Screebe in the Connemara Fishery District which was open in 2016 will be a catch and release area this year.