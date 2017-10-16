15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Schools and courts to close in Galway and outpatient clinics cancelled

By GBFM News
October 16, 2017

Time posted: 8:18 am

Image: Met Eireann

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Education says schools across Galway are closed today as a red weather warning remains in place.

GMIT and NUI Galway are closed today as is the GRETB Training Centre at Mervue.
The conferrings which were scheduled at NUIG today have been rescheduled for the Saturday October 21st.

All RehabCare and National Learning Network centres are closed today too.

The Courts service is also advising that today’s High Court sitting scheduled for Galway has been postponed.

In terms of health appoints, the HSE has confirmed that all outpatient appointments at Galway and Mayo public hospitals have been cancelled today.

In relation to community services in Galway and Mayo, the HSE says all health centres are open this morning but it’s advising people only to travel if it’s essential.

An Post says mail has now been suspended in Galway, Mayo Sligo and other counties which are severely affected by storm conditions.

It says staff are now returning to local bases.

 

Galway Bay FM News Desk
