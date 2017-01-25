Schedule approved for improvement works at Portumna Castle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A schedule of works has been approved for improvement works to be carried out at Portumna Castle this year.

The upgrade works will include improvements to the roadway of the castle and to the cafe and visitor centre.

Renovations will also take place on the second floor of the structure – an area which will be used for exhibitions.

Design work is also being prepared for bus and car parking facilities.

Fianna Fail Deputy Anne Rabbitte says the castle is a key attraction for the area.