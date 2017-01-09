15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Schedule announced for Hula Hoops Cup final weekend

By Sport GBFM
January 9, 2017

After a thrilling weekend of Hula Hoops Cup semi-final action hosted in Neptune Stadium and Parochial Hall in Co. Cork (read more about that here), the schedule for the Hula Hoops National Cup finals has officially been announced today.

The finals will take place in the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, January 27th, 28th and 29th and you can find out about tickets – which are available to purchase online – here.

The schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Hula Hoops National Cup Final Schedule 2017

Friday 27th January 2017 (Session 1) 

18:00 IWA National Cup Final:  

Limerick Scorpions/Fr Mathews v NI Knights/Killester

 

20:00 Hula Hoops U18 Men’s National Cup Final

BFG Neptune v KUBS BC

 

Saturday 28th January 2017 (Session 2)

10:00 Hula Hoops U18 Women’s National Cup Final

DCU Mercy v Ambassador UCC Glanmire

 

12:00 Hula Hoops Men’s NICC Final

Blue Demons v UCD Marian

 

14:00 Hula Hoops Women’s NICC Final

Muckno Lakers/Limerick Celtic v Maree BC

 

Saturday 28th January 2017 (Session 3) 

17:30 Hula Hoops President’s Cup Final

BFG Neptune v EJ Sligo All-Stars

 

20:00 Hula Hoops Men’s National Cup Final

Pyrobel Killester v Griffith Swords Thunder

 

Sunday 29th January 2017 (Session 4)

10:30 Hula Hoops U20 Women’s National Cup Final

Killester BC v  DCU Mercy

 

12:30 Hula Hoops U20 Men’s National Cup Final

KUBS BC v Neptune BC

 

14:30 Hula Hoops Senior Women’s National Cup Final

Marble City Hawks v Ulster Rockets

 

17:15 Hula Hoops Women’s National Cup Final

Liffey Celtics v Ambassador UCC Glanmire

