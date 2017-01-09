Schedule announced for Hula Hoops Cup final weekend

After a thrilling weekend of Hula Hoops Cup semi-final action hosted in Neptune Stadium and Parochial Hall in Co. Cork (read more about that here), the schedule for the Hula Hoops National Cup finals has officially been announced today.
The finals will take place in the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, January 27th, 28th and 29th and you can find out about tickets – which are available to purchase online – here.
The schedule for the weekend is as follows:
Hula Hoops National Cup Final Schedule 2017
Friday 27th January 2017 (Session 1)
18:00 IWA National Cup Final:
Limerick Scorpions/Fr Mathews v NI Knights/Killester
20:00 Hula Hoops U18 Men’s National Cup Final
BFG Neptune v KUBS BC
Saturday 28th January 2017 (Session 2)
10:00 Hula Hoops U18 Women’s National Cup Final
DCU Mercy v Ambassador UCC Glanmire
12:00 Hula Hoops Men’s NICC Final
Blue Demons v UCD Marian
14:00 Hula Hoops Women’s NICC Final
Muckno Lakers/Limerick Celtic v Maree BC
Saturday 28th January 2017 (Session 3)
17:30 Hula Hoops President’s Cup Final
BFG Neptune v EJ Sligo All-Stars
20:00 Hula Hoops Men’s National Cup Final
Pyrobel Killester v Griffith Swords Thunder
Sunday 29th January 2017 (Session 4)
10:30 Hula Hoops U20 Women’s National Cup Final
Killester BC v DCU Mercy
12:30 Hula Hoops U20 Men’s National Cup Final
KUBS BC v Neptune BC
14:30 Hula Hoops Senior Women’s National Cup Final
Marble City Hawks v Ulster Rockets
17:15 Hula Hoops Women’s National Cup Final
Liffey Celtics v Ambassador UCC Glanmire