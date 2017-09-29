Scarlets v Connacht Match Tracker

Just before Half-Time……The conversion is good and Scarlets now lead 26-22 at Half Time…

Leigh Halfpenny……TRY SCARLETS!

Now Scarlets have a chance……This is incredible rugby from both teams….

Just wide but Connacht lead by three points coming up to Half-Time…..22-19.

The conversion from Jack Carty to come but it’s tricky……

Farrell fed the ball to Cian Kelleher……WHAT A TRY BY CONNACHT!

Eoin McKeon has the ball…..CONNACHT ARE IN!

Conversion from Carty is excellent! Scarlets lead 19-17 with eight minutes remaining in the first half….

TRY CONNACHT! Outstanding!

Farrell is away…………he feeds Tiernan O’Halloran….

Jarrad Butler has the ball….Gives to Tom Farrell………….

Conversion is good and Scarlets now lead 19-10

Leigh Halfpenny with the conversion attempt

TRY GIVEN…..

TMO is asked is it a try…..

Hold on….ref goes to the TMO……

Connacht are caught napping and Rhys Patchell goes in for a try….

Scarlets still lead but the gap is down to two points….Scarlets 12 Connacht 10

Penalty Connacht…Jack Carty with the kick and it’s good!

Scarlets lead 12-7 mid way through the first half….

Halfpenny takes the conversion and he misses again….

Scarlets are back with a chance…Evans steals a march on the Connacht backs and gets in for a try

Back at Parc Y Scarlet, Leigh Halfpenny with a penalty but he misses!

Nine Minutes gone in the first half…..What a start from Scarlets and what a response from Connacht!

Carty kicks the conversion and the teams are level! 7-7

TRY GIVEN!

Referee Nigel Owens has gone to the TMO….

Wait a second…..

Seconds after Scarlets score Connacht are back in the game!!!!

TRY CONNACHT!

Jack Carty has taken possession after pressure from Bundee Aki

Hold on….

The conversion is good from Halfpenny and Scarlets lead 7-0 after eight minutes..

Johnny McNichol is in……….TRY SCARLETS

Scarlets have a chance…..They could be in here….

Game is underway….

Connacht warming up at Parc Y Scarlets

No late changes

The Teams tonight….

Connacht face Scarlets in the Guinness Pro14 at Parc Y Scarlet.