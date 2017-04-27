15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Kilconly-Food-Music-2

Saturday – Live from the Wild West Country Fest in Kilconly, Tuam, Galway

By Sinead Kennedy
April 27, 2017

Time posted: 6:38 pm

This Saturday we broadcast live from the Wild West Country Fest in Kilconly, Tuam, Galway. Join Ronan Lardner and Marc Roberts from 9am – 3pm for a good country fest.

Don’t miss the North Galway Food and Craft Fair in the Big Red Barn in Kilconly, this is all part of the 3 day Wild West Country Fest. There will be food stands, craft stands and exhibit stands around the barn. Free face painting on the day, a fun filled family day out.

The Wild West Country Music and Social Dancing Festival is the biggest country music festival to hit the Wild Atlantic Way, the village of Kilconly is located only 35km north of Galway city, where Kilconly Community will host Irelands Top Country music performers over 3 excitement filled nights in the Big Red Barn.

Featuring winners from the inaugural RTÉ Irish Country Music Awards 2016 which are a welcome recognition of how popular country music has become with all ages right across the country.

For more details on the Wild West Country Fest or tickets to the Dancing Festival click HERE

