FYI Galway

Saturday – Live from Tom Doyle Motors Loughrea

By Sinead Kennedy
May 29, 2017

Time posted: 1:07 pm

On Saturday we broadcast from Tom Doyle Motors Loughrea.  Come and join Ronan Lardner and Marc Roberts from 9am to 3pm for the launch of the all new Opel Insignia.  Drop in to test drive this fantastic new car with its all new sleek exterior and stylish interior…..also in attendance will be the Opel/Vauxhall Vintage Club displaying some rare Opel’s from the past.

So come on down this Saturday and experience the “old” and the the “new” at Tom Doyle Motors Loughrea you Main Opel Dealer serving Galway City and County over 30 years!

