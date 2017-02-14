15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Saturday – Live from O'Toole's Supervalu Jubilee Celebrations

By Sinead Kennedy
February 14, 2017

On Saturday we broadcast  live from O’Toole’s Supervalu Tuam for their Golden Jubilee celebrations.  Join our Outside Broadcast crew on Saturday from 9am until 4.30 pm as we keep you up to date with a weekend of celebrations!

On Friday there will be fantastic free entertainment in their on site marquee with Ireland’s young Queen of Country Cliona Hagan, young country rockers Hurricane Highway, Gerry Guthrie, Marti Mone, The Keane family, the Avalon Band and the hilarious comedian Conal Gallen.

On Saturday live entertainment will feature the Linda Martin School of Dancing, the Belclare CCE, members of The Keane’s, accordionist Kieran O’Dea and DJ Freebird.

This is a once in a life opportunity to see the creme de la creme of the Irish entertainment scene plus many up and coming local musicians, dancers and singers and it’s all free.

Drop in for free food tasting and sampling from up to 70 suppliers, 4 draws for the O’Toole’s Supervalu Spin and Win competition with massive cash prizes – 2 draws each day at 12 noon and 3 pm.  There will also be entertainment for younger members with free face painting, bouncy castle, acrobatic stilt walkers and spot prizes galore to be won.

It promises to be North Galway’s biggest ever birthday party and it’s all for free this weekend at O’Toole’s Supervalu Tuam Golden Jubilee celebrations – don’t miss it.

