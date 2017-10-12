Saturday – Live from Optique Opticians, Briarhill Shopping Centre

10 years old- congratulations Optique Opticians!! Join us live from the fabulous Optique Opticians store in Briarhill Shopping Centre from 9 to 3pm. We hear there will be some great giveaways and offers on the day. Join Ronan Lardner and Marc Roberts to find out more.

Optique Opticians is qwned and run by Elaine O’Sullivan F.A.O.I. Optometrist, Optique Opticians opened its doors on the first of October 2007. This state of the art Opticians is a visually striking shop that awakens the senses in more ways than one. One is greeted by the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, funky orange leather chairs, stunning eyewear in steel and frosted glass surroundings.

Optique boasts the most advanced and latest eye care technology. Optique Opticians has new technology called OCT – Ocular Coherence Tomography – which allows a 3D scanning of the anterior and posterior ocular tissues. It allows Optometrists to observe early signs of tissue change of the cornea, lens and retina associated with glaucoma, age related macular degeneration, diabetic vascular disease and other ocular abnormalities.

OCT is relatively recent technology which is an advanced eye scan for people of all ages. It captures 2D digital photography and 3D scanning of the ocular tissues at the same time.

Our high tech laboratory centred on the practice floor delivers glasses in less than one hour*.

Optique has a specially designed childrens area complete with DVD and play area and with an impressive range of fun and funky kids and teens glasses. Value for money is something the Optique takes seriously and with a special offer of two pairs of childrens glasses from €99, both child and parent are happy.

Optique stocks an amazing array of designer glasses and sunglasses such as Prada, Gucci, Dior, Tom Ford, Coco Song, Oliver Peoples, Lacoste, Oakley, Tag Heuer & Police to mention but a few as well as the leading sports sunglasses such as Vuarnet, Maui Jim, Bollé, Tag Heuer and Oakley.

We do bespoke packages for the corporate sector providing industrial and VDU eyecare.

Located on Level One, next to Dunnes in Briarhill Shopping Centre, free parking and ease of access (wheelchair), makes a trip to Optique Opticians a must!