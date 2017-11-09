Saturday – Live from The New Audi Galway Terminal, Ballybritt

On Saturday Gary Kelly broadcasst live from 3-6pm at the launch of the new Audi premises in Ballybritt. Join Gary for some great music, Sport and all the highlights of the Audi Showroom launch event.

Connolly Motor Group has opened its new state-of-the-art Audi Terminal Showrooms in Ballybrit, Galway.

The finishing touches have been put to the ultra-modern dealership, increasing to 35 full-time jobs, bringing the number of full-time employees at the Connolly Motor Group to over 200 with 35 of those located in Galway.

Work on the new €5 million state-of-the-art dealership began just before Christmas last year and opened on Tuesday October 31st.

The new ‘Audi Terminal’ is just a stone’s throw from Connollys’ former Audi Galway dealership at the Briarhill Business Park, close to the Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit.

Finished to the highest spec with the most up-to-date technology, the 23,000 sq. ft. car retail facility is based around Audi’s newest design concept.

It is one of the most modern facilities in the country and includes the most up-to-date technology for electric vehicles with multiple power points.

The facility also has a showroom with space to display up to 15 cars, along with 180 outside car spaces. It also houses a 12-bay fully Diagnostic workshop and a 5-bay valet building with a new Video Studio turntable to create video clips for all stock for potential customers to view .

Run by brothers Kevin and Neil Connolly, the Connolly Motor Group operates multiple state-of-the-art car dealerships across Galway, Mayo and Sligo. Selling over 4000 retail cars per year .

Connolly Motor Group co-owner Kevin Connolly said: “We are delighted to have opened our new Audi Terminal dealership which will be our new home – at the same address. “