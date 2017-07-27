15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Saturday – Live from Miland’s Garden Centre & Florist Mountbellew

By Sinead Kennedy
July 27, 2017

Time posted: 8:35 am

This Saturday 29th we are live from Miland’s Garden Centre & Florist Mountbellew for the official opening of their new premises. Join our crew from 12-6pm for a family fun day. Gardening expert Anne McKeown will be there at 2.15pm to answer all your gardening questions. Miland’s Garden Centre & Florist Mountbellew – the garden centre with that little bit extra!

Milands Garden Centre and Florist is a well known garden centre and flower shop in Mountbellew, Co. Galway. They have been in business for nearly 24 years and have gone from strength to strength from the day they started. They are a top quality florist with fabulous displays of flowers everyday in-store and now online.

They thrive on the top quality of their flowers and customers really appreciate the length that the flowers last in their homes.

They cater for all occasions; Birthdays, anniversaries, births, funerals and weddings. They provide a top quality wedding service and pictures of arrangements and brides bouquets are on their website.

They have great staff at Milands and they are always available to give advice on all aspects of floristry or gardening.

For more information on Miland's Garden Centre & Florist Mountbellew 

