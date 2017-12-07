15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Saturday – Live from McSharry’s Pharmacy Customer Loyalty Day Knocknacarra

By Sinead Kennedy
December 7, 2017

Time posted: 10:33 am

On Saturday join us for our first of three broadcast live from McSharry’s Pharmacy  Knocknacarra for their Customer Loyalty Card Discount Day.  Drop in and say hello to Ronan Lardner from 9am to 12 noon followed Marc Roberts until 3pm.

All Loyalty Card customers can enjoy amazing special offers in store at McSharry’s Pharmacy Terryland, meaning you can find exactly what you’re looking for this Christmas.

So join us this Saturday from 9 to 3pm for some great entertainment, great music and to hear more  about the great offers from McSharry’s Pharmacy Terryland.

Don’t forget there one more Customer Loyalty Day coming up at McSharry’s Westside, Galway.

Have a look HERE for more details

